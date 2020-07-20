Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 13,778 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

JNJ opened at $149.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

