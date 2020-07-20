Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 16,172 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 824.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE opened at $41.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

