Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 493 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $295.19 on Monday. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

