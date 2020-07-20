Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 622 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 931.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $139.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,771 shares of company stock valued at $20,760,569 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.