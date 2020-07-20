Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 740 ($9.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 891 ($10.96) to GBX 482 ($5.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.33 ($7.78).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 460.40 ($5.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 473.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 568.48. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 293 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 850.76 ($10.47). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

