Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.87 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,657.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,582 shares of company stock valued at $119,765,789. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,661,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $644.06 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $655.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

