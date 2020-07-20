Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

