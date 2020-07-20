Renasant (RNST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

In other Renasant news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

