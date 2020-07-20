Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Infosys Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of INFY opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Infosys has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

