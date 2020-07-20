Research Analysts Set Expectations for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle expects that the restaurant operator will earn $14.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.89 and a 200-day moving average of $340.84. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,646,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

