Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.54. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

