RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTMVY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Investec lowered RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

RTMVY opened at $14.52 on Friday. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

