Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,184,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $409.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.88. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $411.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

