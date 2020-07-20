Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sell Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

