SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.37. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.