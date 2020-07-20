Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €47.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.11 ($47.31).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €42.86 ($48.15) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.60. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($53.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

