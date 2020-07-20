Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPPJY. ValuEngine cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Sappi stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $901.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Sappi has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.89.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

