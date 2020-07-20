Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 25.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $43,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 147,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000.

SCHD stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46.

