SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

