Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

