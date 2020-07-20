ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to a positive rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $408.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.93.

ServiceNow stock opened at $421.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 123.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.43. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $430.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

