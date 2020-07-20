Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,982 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

