Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASCL. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 304.38 ($3.75).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 307.60 ($3.79) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 302.81. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 42,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

