Sidoti Lowers InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.94.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

INWK opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, research analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in InnerWorkings by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in InnerWorkings by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,655,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 112,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in InnerWorkings by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.