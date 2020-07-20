Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report $383.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.00 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $334.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Shares of SBNY opened at $104.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.79. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,309,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,302,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 362,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,659,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 815,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.