Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Solar Senior Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $205.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.