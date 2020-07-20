Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.64.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

