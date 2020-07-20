SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FLOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SPX Flow from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 174.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 27.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

