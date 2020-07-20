Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

