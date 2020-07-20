SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE PLC/S has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

