State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.41% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $53,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

