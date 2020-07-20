Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 17,335 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

