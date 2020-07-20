Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $270.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.26.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $247.14 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $628.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

