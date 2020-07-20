Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,931 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $94.85 on Monday. Moderna Inc has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $33,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,262,256 shares of company stock valued at $142,676,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

