Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $266.98 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.99. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

