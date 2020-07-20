Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $175.66 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

