Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $260.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

