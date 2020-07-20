Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 461,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

