Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 12,893 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL opened at $21.41 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

