Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,727 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 725,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $117.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

