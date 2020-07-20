Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 8,779 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Michael purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $120,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

