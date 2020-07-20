Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $131.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

