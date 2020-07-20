Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $200.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

