Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 509,732 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,163.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after buying an additional 1,252,535 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,057,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,010,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 408,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 937,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 190,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJL stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.