Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 477,223 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 656.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vaxart Inc has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

In other Vaxart news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $2,537,292.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,498,487 shares of company stock valued at $289,795,963. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

