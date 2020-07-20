Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 3,917.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 68.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

