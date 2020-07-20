Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,408,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,020,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 890,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF opened at $32.21 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14.

