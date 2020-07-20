Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

CSCO stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

