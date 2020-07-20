Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $9.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 5.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $156.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.