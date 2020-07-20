Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $628,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $140.49 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $106.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.19.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.